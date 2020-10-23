TRURO – Six months have passed since more than 20 people lost their lives in Canada’s largest mass shooting, and the federal and provincial governments have finally announced work will begin on a joint public inquiry.

The public inquiry was announced in July following public backlash about an independent review being called for originally. The inquiry into the April 18-19 tragedy will help determine what happened. It will also make recommendations to help prevent similar events in the future.

During the announcement of the inquiry and its terms, it was also announced that Kim Stanton would be the third commissioner to the inquiry, joining J. Michael MacDonald, chief commissioner, and Leanne J. Fitch.

The first task of the trio is to set up a Nova Scotia-based secretariat. Support staff will be hired, and a work plan created, among other tasks.

Two reports on their findings, lessons learned, and recommendations are to be submitted – an interim report by May 1, 2022, and a final report by Nov. 1 that same year.

The mandate for the commissioners is outlined in two Orders of Council that established the inquiry. Under the federal Inquiries Act and the Nova Scotia Public Inquiries Act, commissioners have power to call witnesses under oath, and require witnesses to provide documents or items deemed necessary for the commissioners to complete a full investigation.

The commissioners have been directed to make findings on a number of matters surrounding the April tragedy, such as causes, context, and circumstances giving rise to the tragedy; the response from police forces, including municipal and the RCMP; as well as steps taken to inform, support, and engage victims, families, and affected citizens.

The terms of reference also include examining a number of issues in relation to the tragedy, such as gender-based and intimate partner violence; firearms access; interactions with police, including relationships between the perpetrator and police, and perpetrator and social services; police actions; communications with the public during and after the event; and communications between and within police forces and other agencies; among others.

The full Orders in Council can be found online.