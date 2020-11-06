The Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre (CWRC) was founded in 2001 by Dr. Helene Van Doninck and her husband, Murdo Messer.

Since then, the organization has provided veterinary care and rehabilitation to many thousands of injured, orphaned, and ill wild animals for release into the wild, and has provided education and outreach on wildlife topics throughout the Maritimes.

After years of dreaming and fundraising, the Big Jeezley – a flyway where eagles can learn to fly again – was built in 2013. The Big Jeezley is one of only four continuous flight buildings in North America, and the only one in Canada. You can watch the eagles live from your home at https://cwrc.net/?page_id=695.

In 2015, a nursery was built at the CWRC. The nursery is the first stop for wildlife patients entering the CWRC, where their original assessment takes place, and where patients who need daily treatments are housed until they are ready to move to larger outdoor enclosures.

Now, let’s take a look at for some of the challenges wild animals face this time of year.

With the clocks going back one hour, patterns of human activity changes dramatically. The autumn time change puts the evening rush hour at dusk, when many species of owls are busy hunting for food.

“Owls like to hunt at dusk and dawn, and some species sit in the trees, watching for rodents along the edges of roadways,” said Dr. Jessica Rock, a veterinarian who volunteers at the CWRC. “Rodents are attracted to the sides of roads by litter and roadkill. We see more owls hit by cars following the autumn time changes. The species we see more often in the weeks following the change are the barred owl and the northern saw whet owl.”

There are also small mammals, such as foxes, raccoons, and skunks that are very active around dusk.

“These animals can be near the roads year-round, but this time of year can be especially challenging because the shorter days mean these animals are near roadways more during rush hour, too,” said Rock. “To protect both people and wildlife, drivers need to be alert.”

Another challenge wildlife face throughout the winter is access to food. People can help wildlife by allowing leaves and brush to remain on the ground on part of their property.

“It provides habitat for bees and butterflies, as well as amphibians, to help them survive our harsh winters,” said Rock. “Many types of insects that emerge from leaf litter in the spring help songbirds feed their hungry new chicks.

“Leaf litter also protects delicate plants, insulating them against freezing and spring frost.”

Like most charities, the CWRC’s fundraising and awareness efforts have been hindered by COVID-19. Anyone interested in supporting the centre, or learning more, can check out Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, the website at https://cwrc.net/, or the online store at Red Bubble.

Classes and other groups are also welcome to contact the CWRC to arrange information sessions, which are currently being provided through Zoom.