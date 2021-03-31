It’s officially spring, and many birds will soon be nesting.

Backyard birders are often keen to help but did you know that offering the wrong thing can seriously injure birds? If you want to help your feathered friends do well this season, it’s important to consider some dos and don’ts.

People often put out materials they think will help with nest building, but some of these do more harm than good.

Let’s start with what not to do.

Do not offer bits of yarn, string, twine, or mane and tail hair as these can end up wrapped around a bird’s legs, wings or neck. This isn’t just a nuisance, it can cut off circulation, resulting in serious injuries or death.

Avoid using cat and dog hair too, as it has often been treated with pesticides, and it can hold too much dampness in a nest, leading to the growth of bacteria.

Now, let’s talk about how to help. Birds are able to find suitable nesting material in the natural environment.

The best way to help them is to allow native plants to grow and to leave an old shrub or tree around a bit longer so birds can take bark, moss, lichen and insects from them.

A twig pile in a sheltered area also provides birds with great material for nests, as long as there are no herbicides.

Take time when it comes to clearing your lawn; doing so too early can be harmful to ground larvae like bees. When you begin cutting grass, leave one area a bit longer for insects and birds.

Wildlife needs live, juicy, nutritious insects to thrive. Song and game birds need insects to feed their families, so using pesticides has serious negative effects on nesting birds. Even products that are not directly toxic to mammals and birds have serious negative effects. These products intentionally reduce the insect population, which leads to starving chicks and exhausted parents. Birds like the common nighthawk, barn swallow, and chimney swift, all species at risk in Nova Scotia, rely on healthy insect populations all season long.

Feeding birds dried insects might sound like a good idea, but chicks rely on the moisture in fresh insects for their water intake and dried insects are completely devoid of moisture. Chicks are unable to digest them and adults have trouble digesting them, so are best avoided.

Finally, one of the common reasons young chicks come to the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is because people remove trees or shrubs without checking for nests first. Always check for nesting birds if you plan to trim hedges or trees, and wait until after nesting season before having trees cut down. Most song birds only use their nest for a couple of weeks so it’s easy to plan around nesting season.

For more information on how you can help wildlife, visit the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre website at https://cwrc.net/.

Lynn Curwin is a board member with the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.