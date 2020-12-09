Feeding birds is something many people enjoy, and during the cold months it can be beneficial for our feathered friends – but only if certain steps are taken.

To ensure birds get the nutrition they need to survive the winter, they should not be given things like bread or salty snack foods. Healthy seed mixes can be purchased at many stores. They usually include tasty things such as black oil sunflower seeds, cracked corn, niger seed, safflower seeds, millet, wheat, and broken peanuts.

“One issue with backyard feeding is people trying to deter one or another species to the feeder, and the steps they take,” said Brenda Boates, wildlife operations manager at the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. “I always say, if you choose to feed the birds, you will be feeding all of the birds, one way or another.”

A few years ago, people were advised not to put out feeders during warm weather because trichomonosis was showing up in birds around Nova Scotia. Trichomonosis is a disease caused by a microscopic parasite and is spread through saliva and feces of infected birds. Feeders increase the risk of transmission because birds come together in close quarters.

The danger period is over after the second hard frost arrives and before the top inch of soil thaws in the spring. Birds will show up while feeders are in place but they will find another place to eat if they’re removed.

It’s always important to keep areas where birds are coming clean. Empty feeders and disinfect them once a week, using a solution of 10 per cent bleach and 90 per cent water. Rinse and dry them before refilling.

Use feeders with a shelter over the seed to keep it dry. Never feed on a flat surface as it increases the risk of contamination.

Feeder placement is also important. Having them hanging or on feeder poles (not on places like deck railings) reduces the risk of birds being attacked by land-based predators such as cats.

If you’ve just begun feeding birds on your property this year, be patient. Some birds may need time to discover the new food source.

Feeding birds may draw some extra visitors.

“Birds of prey may be attracted to the yard by the feeding activity,” said Boates. “It is illegal to harm them. If they come and the homeowner doesn’t want them, feeders must come down for two to three weeks. No feeding at all.”

Wildlife-friendly native plants, such as dense trees and bushes, provide safe spaces for birds to hide, as well as provide a source of food. Seed heads can be left on plants to provide extra food.

Seed is also attractive to deer, and rodents may be drawn to any that drops to the ground, so keeping the area clean and doing rodent entry checks on buildings is important.

For more information on wildlife, and how you can help, visit the CWRC website at https://cwrc.net/.