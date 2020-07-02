TRURO – After three weeks of no new cases of the coronavirus, the province has seen one a day for the last three days.

The newest case was identified July 1, when 284 test were completed. The individual is in the province as a temporary foreign worker. Provincial officials say the person has been self-isolating as required since arriving in Nova Scotia.

The province says the likely source of all three new infections is travel outside of Canada.

“These new cases highlight the importance of our public health directives, particularly the 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival in Nova Scotia,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “These directives are in place to protect us and I ask all Nova Scotians to continue to take care and respect the rules.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,994 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and three active COVID-19 case. Two people, whose cases are considered resolved, are still receiving care in hospital.