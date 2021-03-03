TRURO – A batch of 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Nova Scotia next week.

It’s the third vaccine Health Canada has been approved for use, and Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia will handle its launch.

“We are pleased that conversations with Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia have resulted in a commitment from them to develop a plan by next week to distribute this vaccine to Nova Scotians,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release issued by the provincial government. “This vaccine provides another tool in our fight against COVID-19 and builds on the roll-out that is already underway in our province as we work to vaccinate all Nova Scotians. We have to move fast as we are mindful of the fact that we have a short window to use it given that they will expire in a month.”

The current roll-out is seeing residents aged 80 and older receiving vaccinations throughout the province. The first prototype community vaccine clinic opened Feb. 22 at the IWK Health Centre. Clinics will open in Truro, Halifax, New Minas and Sydney on March 8, with more following suit in the following weeks.

The new AstraZeneca vaccine must be used by April 2, according to the province, so all 13,000 will be administered as first doses. The vaccines will be available starting the week of March 15 to residents between 50 and 64. Twenty-six locations in Nova Scotia will administer the vaccine, on a first come first served basis.

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines, which are both mRNA vaccines and are more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19, the AstraZeneca vaccine is the first viral-vector-based approved COVID-19 vaccine in Canada and, based on clinical trials, is 62 per cent effective.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends higher efficacy vaccines be offered to those most at risk of severe disease and exposure. Doing so will reduce hospitalizations, deaths and limit the worsening of health inequities.

mRNA vaccines don’t contain the COVID-19 virus and instead teach a person’s cells how to create the protein needed to trigger an immune response to protect against infection. Viral-vector-based vaccines also don’t use the virus that cause COVID-19, but a different, harmless virus that triggers an immune response.

Along with the community clinics, four prototype pharmacy clinics will soon launch with Shelburne and the Halifax Regional Municipality will see theirs on March 9. Port Hawkesbury will see one launch March 16, with one in Springhill opening a week later.

“In a few short months we have set up clinics for health-care workers, in long-term care, in the community and soon, vaccines will be available in pharmacies,” said Rankin. “We are taking a measured and steady approach to getting vaccines into the arms of Nova Scotians as quickly as possible.”

The prototypes will be used to inform any changes in how the vaccine is delivered through pharmacies prior to additional locations launching in April. Those eligible to receive the vaccine through one of these initial clinics will receive an invitation to participate from their pharmacy.

Appointments for the community clinics can be made starting a week before the clinics open. Appointments at the clinics are currently available to Nova Scotians age 80 and older as of March 1. For those turning 80 after March 1, they can book an appointment on their 80th birthday.

Appointments can be booked online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling toll-free 1-833-797-7772.