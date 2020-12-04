PORTAPIQUE – Three people are facing charges in relation to providing ammunition to the gunman of Canada’s largest mass shooting this past April.

In a statement issued by Superintendent Darren Campbell of the Nova Scotia RCMP, charges have been laid against James Blair Banfield, 64, of Sackville; Lisa Diana Banfield, 52, of Dartmouth; and Brian Brewster, 60, of Sackville. They are charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223 caliber Remington cartridges and .40 caliber Smit and Wesson cartridges, between March 17 and April 18, 2020.

“Based on the investigation to date in which those charged cooperated, these individuals had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s actions on April 18 and 19,” reads Campbell’s statement, adding the investigation determined the ammunition was purchased and trafficked in Nova Scotia.

Campbell says thousands of hours of investigative work has been done to determine the gunman’s actions as much as possible, as well as his motivation and how he obtained the equipment used.

The investigation was to also determine what role anyone else may have had in having any knowledge of the gunman’s plan, or any assistance they may have given him.

“The gunman’s relationships with others was very much a part of this investigation and, as with every piece of information, were analyzed as we pieced together the gunman’s actions, motives and the potential for others’ involvement,” the statement reads. “As a police agency, we cannot, however, dismiss evidence from the investigation that others contributed to the incidents by providing the gunman with the ammunition he used on April 18 and 19.”