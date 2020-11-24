BROOKFIELD – Three men from Colchester County are to appear in court in February following a search for drugs and weapons at a motel in Brookfield.

Colchester District RCMP and Truro Police Service searched two motel rooms on Nov. 20 and seized a firearm, ammunition, cash, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The three men were released from custody on conditions and have a Feb. 24, 2021, date to appear in provincial court in Truro. Charges include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and ammunition, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police say the investigation continues.