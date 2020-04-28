TRURO – Three more people have died at Northwood in relation to COVID-19.

The province announced the deaths on April 28, bringing the death total from the virus to 27.

“Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus.”

The province announced 15 new cases were identified in the 483 tests completed April 27. That brings Nova Scotia’s total cases to 915.

To date, Nova Scotia has 26,902 negative test results. Twelve individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Of those positive results, 522 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.