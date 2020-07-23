TRURO – A three-member panel has been appointed to conduct an independent review into the April 18-19 mass shooting that claimed the lives of almost two dozen people.

Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Canada, and Mark Furey, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for Nova Scotia, announced the joint review on July 23. The announcement came the day after family members of 22 victims, plus an unborn child, gathered for a peaceful march in Bible Hill to the RCMP detachment. The families, as well as senators, groups, and others, are calling for a full public inquiry, not a review, into the tragedy.

“The devastating loss of life in Nova Scotia will not soon be forgotten, and all Canadians stand with Nova Scotians as they mourn and search for answers,” Blair said in a news release announcing the review. “This review by the three-member independent review panel will provide a better understanding of what happened and provide recommendations to help prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Michael MacDonald has been appointed chairperson of the independent review panel, which will also include Anne McLellan and Leanne Fitch. They will consider the “causes, context and circumstances giving rise to the incident, the response of police, and steps taken to inform, support and engage victims, families and affected citizens,” according to the press release.

A number of issues will be addressed in the review in relation to the perpetrator, police, other law enforcement agencies, as well as victims and families. A number of agencies or organizations will participate in the review, including (but not limited to) the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Firearms Program, Criminal Intelligence Service, and the national Alert Ready Program.

“I know the victims’ families and survivors continue to experience a level of trauma and grief that most of us cannot imagine,” said Furey, adding the provincial government is committed to ensuring they get the answers they deserve in a timely manner. “We anticipate this review will generate recommendations that will make our communities safer. We will continue to support and care for the families throughout this process and on the journey ahead.”

Some topics to be reviewed include contributing and contextual factors including the involvement and gender-based and intimate partner violence; the shooter’s access to firearms; response by police; and police communications with the public, victims, their families, the Alert Ready Program, and other law enforcement agencies.

The review will also include areas such as police policies, procedures, and training for active shooter incidents, as well as those for gender-based and intimate partner violence. It will also look at policies dealing with disposing of police vehicles, and associated equipment, kit, and clothing, as well as policies in respect to police response regarding reports of possession of prohibited firearms, including communications between law enforcement agencies.

“The status of implementation of relevant recommendations from prior reviews and the process for tracking and implementation of such recommendations” will also be included in the review.

The Terms of Reference in regards to the review note the panel will “document its findings and lessons learned and make recommendations on preventing and managing such events wherever they may occur.”

A final report of the process and its findings will be given to the federal and provincial governments. An interim report is to be given to the ministers by Feb. 28, 2021, that sets out the review’s status and any findings the panel members have made to that date. A final report with findings and recommendations, is due Aug. 31. Both reports are to be made available to the public.