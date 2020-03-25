TRURO – Three teenagers are facing charges with breaking into the old hospital on Willow Street.

Just after midnight on March 25, the Truro Police Service received a call of someone inside the old hospital.

When patrol officers arrived, they located three males – an 18-year-old from Elmsdale, and two 17-year-old males, one from Stewiacke and the other from Elmsdale.

All three were arrested and charges include break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, mischief, and breaching a court order.

The teenagers were released on a promise to appear in provincial court in Truro at a later date.