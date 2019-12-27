The need for home care services is evident to Sherri Smith, owner of Today’s Nurse Inc.

In just over three years, the Truro business has expanded its employees by more than 500 per cent, and its client base by more than 400 per cent.

“We are very surprised at the amount of growth we have seen, and the potential to grow as we move forward,” said Smith, who opened Today’s Nurse in April 2016. “We knew there was a need, but that need is greater than we anticipated.”

When Today’s Nurse opened, Smith had Norma Deal by her side as office manager, where she remains. The business employed five part-time staff members, and had seven clients.

Now, the business has a total of 37 employees (including casual and on-call), and has increased its client base to more than 30. There is also the addition of a full-time office coordinator, Jessie Barr.

“There was a huge need for this service in the community, and that was the driving force in opening the business,” explained Smith. “And we could still grow more.”

Through Today’s Nurse, clients can receive a number of services such as personal care, palliative care, companionship, grocery shopping, and more. The business employs Continuing Care Assistants (CCAs), Home Support Workers, and Licensed Practical Nurses.

There are some clients who need 24-hour care, and those clients require a minimum of seven fulltime CCAs.

While Smith and Deal both say they would love to see an additional four to six full-time employees, the quality of those currently employed is invaluable.

“We have started to participate in activities such as the Alzheimer’s walk,” said Smith. “It is important that we support each other, and the social aspect together outside of work is important.”

“Because they all work together as a team, it is important to know one another,” added Deal. “When they know one another, they are each other’s support. This job… doing care, it can be stressful.”

Along with in-home support, Today’s Nurse is also called upon as back-up support for some of the local facilities.

Deal said the employees, most of whom are women, are often referred to as the “girls in orange” thanks to their uniforms consisting of black pants and orange shirts.

“It’s important for us, and what the business should look like, that the uniform is recognized,” she said.

“There have been times when one employee has seen another in one of the facilities with the same color uniform on, but they haven’t met them yet, we are growing that fast,” added Smith.

Because Today’s Nurse is not subsidized by government funding, clients have to pay out of pocket or through private insurance.

“Unfortunately that limits the clientele we can provide service for,” said Deal. “We are trying to get the government to listen and to make changes, but it’s not easy. The average person can’t access our services because they can’t afford it. That’s really hard for us.”

But that’s not stopping Smith from continuing to expand on the number of employees to offer service. Today’s Nurse is still looking to expand, especially on its fulltime employees.

“There really is a demand for this line of work,” said Deal.

Today’s Nurse Inc. is located at 655 Willow St., Truro, and can be reached by phone at 902-843-1095, by email at contactus@todaysnurse.ca, online at www.todaysnurse.ca, or on Facebook (Today’s Nurse).