STEWIACKE – Residents of the Town of Stewiacke have a new mayor.
The unofficial results are in from the municipal election and George Lloy has been elected to the mayoral position over Wendy Robinson. Official results will be available on Oct. 20.
The unofficial results are:
Mayor
- George Lloy – 378 – elected
- Wendy Robinson 234
Councillors (six seats)
- Audrey Armsworthy – 231
- Roseanne Chapman – 457 – elected
- Mary Commo – 383 – elected
- Susan Creelman – 444 – elected
- David LeBlanc – 254
- Suzanne Lutz – 394 – elected
- Theresa Rafuse – 216
- Chad Ramsey – 347 – elected
- Rebecca Rogers-Laing – 413 – elected