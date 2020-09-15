STEWIACKE – Two people have put their names forth for the mayoral position with the Town of Stewiacke in the upcoming election, with nine vying for six councillor positions.

Election Day is Oct. 17 in Stewiacke, with alternative voting (via phone and online) from Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., until 7 p.m. Octo. 17. Paper ballots can be cast at the town hall on Oct. 17.

A separate poll will be available at the local senior’s complex due to pandemic planning.

Anyone who is uncertain if they are registered or eligible to vote, contact Dale Bogle, returning officer, at 902-805-9256 or dbogle@stewiacke.net.

The candidates are hosting a meet and greet at Dennis Park on Sept. 19, 1-3 p.m.

Nominees for the Town of Stewiacke’s municipal council include (in alphabetical order by last name):

Mayor

George Lloy

Wendy Robinson (incumbent)

Councillors (six spots available)