TRURO – The unofficial results are in for the Town of Truro’s municipal election and Bill Mills will continue for another term as mayor.
Here are the unofficial results; results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Oct. 20:
Mayor
- W.R. “Bill: Mills – 2,558 – elected
- Terry Baillie – 1,504
Council, Ward 1
- Wayne Talbot – 875 – elected
- Alison Graham-Fulmore – 576 – elected
- Gregor Archibald – 532
- Cheryl Fritz – 499
Council, Ward 2
- Jim Flemming – 570 – elected
- Bill Thomas – 532 – elected
- Terry Matheson – 507
- Jessica Frenette – 410
- Vince Roberts – 270
Council, Ward 3
- Cathy Hinton – 1,138 – elected
- Juliana Barnard – 740 – elected
- Danny Joseph – 583
Deer Plebiscite
- Yes – 2,311
- No – 1,728
Official results for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will be released on Oct. 19, as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.