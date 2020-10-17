TRURO – The unofficial results are in for the Town of Truro’s municipal election and Bill Mills will continue for another term as mayor.

Here are the unofficial results; results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Oct. 20:

Mayor

  • W.R. “Bill: Mills – 2,558 – elected
  • Terry Baillie – 1,504

Council, Ward 1

  • Wayne Talbot – 875 – elected
  • Alison Graham-Fulmore – 576 – elected
  • Gregor Archibald – 532
  • Cheryl Fritz – 499

Council, Ward 2

  • Jim Flemming – 570 – elected
  • Bill Thomas – 532 – elected
  • Terry Matheson – 507 
  • Jessica Frenette – 410
  • Vince Roberts – 270

Council, Ward 3

  • Cathy Hinton – 1,138 – elected
  • Juliana Barnard – 740 – elected
  • Danny Joseph – 583

Deer Plebiscite

  • Yes – 2,311
  • No – 1,728

Official results for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will be released on Oct. 19, as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.