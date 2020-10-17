TRURO – The unofficial results are in for the Town of Truro’s municipal election and Bill Mills will continue for another term as mayor.

Here are the unofficial results; results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Oct. 20:

Mayor

W.R. “Bill: Mills – 2,558 – elected

Terry Baillie – 1,504

Council, Ward 1

Wayne Talbot – 875 – elected

Alison Graham-Fulmore – 576 – elected

Gregor Archibald – 532

Cheryl Fritz – 499

Council, Ward 2

Jim Flemming – 570 – elected

Bill Thomas – 532 – elected

Terry Matheson – 507

Jessica Frenette – 410

Vince Roberts – 270

Council, Ward 3

Cathy Hinton – 1,138 – elected

Juliana Barnard – 740 – elected

Danny Joseph – 583

Deer Plebiscite

Yes – 2,311

No – 1,728

Official results for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will be released on Oct. 19, as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.