TRURO – A number of names will be on the voter’s ballot for the upcoming Town of Truro municipal election.

Two people have offered for mayor in the Oct. 17 election – Terry Baillie and incumbent Bill Mills.

The town has three different wards with two councilors representing each. All three wards have multiple candidates for the seats available.

Ward 1 candidates include Gregor Archibald, Alison Graham-Fulmore, and incumbents Cheryl Fritz and Wayne Talbot.

Candidates in Ward 2 include Jim Flemming, Jessica Frenette, Terry Matheson, Vince Roberts, and Bill Thomas.

Ward 3 candidates are Juliana Barnard, and incumbents Cathy Hinton and Danny Joseph.

During the elections, the town is also conducting a plebiscite surrounding the issue of the urban deer population. Voters will be asked: Do you support a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in the Town of Truro to control and reduce the urban deer population.

Detailed information on the plebiscite it to be included and distributed with the Voter Information Letter. Town council will then review and consider the results of the plebiscite when making a decision on the issue.

The seat on the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial for the electoral district of Truro, consisting of the counties of Colchester and Cumberland, and the towns of Truro, Amherst, Oxford, and Stewiacke, will be contested by Jerome Breau and Jessica Hinton.

All voting in the Town of Truro’s election will be done electronically, either using a touch tone phone or internet device.

Voting will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 and run until 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Voter Information Letters, containing the personal identification number needed for voters to access the system, will be delivered to all registered on the list of electors approximately one week before the voting begins.

All households within the town will receive a voter information brochure in mid-September.

Anyone unsure as to whether they are registered to vote, or for those who have elections questions, can contact the Returning Office at 902-898-2020 or email elections@truro.ca.

For those who aren’t able to vote electronically at home, there will be a full-service voting kiosk available at the Returning Office at the Truro Welcome Centre in Victoria Square, Oct. 8-16 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), and at Town Hall on Oct. 17.