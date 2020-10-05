TRURO – Jessica Frenette is bringing a progressive and positive perspective to the Town of Truro’s municipal election campaign.

The 27-year-old is one of five candidates offering in Ward 2. She is the only female running in that particular ward, and the youngest candidate in this year’s election overall.

Her priorities include making the town more environmentally and economically sustainable, inclusive and equitable.

“As a councillor, I will work hard to help rebuild the economy and to support local business,” said

Frenette in a release emailed to Hub Now. “I want to continue to help Truro grow into a sustainable, safe and inclusive community — economically, socially and environmentally — one that attracts new people and businesses to this beautiful area of the world.”

Born in Truro, Frenette obtained a BSc at Dalhousie University in Halifax before returning to live on

King Street in a home built by her great-grandfather.

Frenette is well-known in the community.

“I enjoy getting to know my neighbours,” she said. “Volunteering and community engagement have played a vital role in my life since childhood.”

Frenette is a leader for the First Truro Brownies and sits on the board of directors of the Living Earth Council.

She is co-founder of the Colchester Clean Up group and is on the planning committee for a community renewable energy forum. Many will recognize her from the Truro Farmers’ Market where she can be spotted most Saturdays supporting local vendors, blue basket on her arm.

As a health professional employed by a small business in Truro, Frenette has experienced first-hand the devastating effects of COVID-19. Frenette sees partnerships with local business as a key way to encourage economic development and support “buy local.” The area’s natural beauty, too, should be promoted, to encourage tourists from the Atlantic bubble.

Frenette is passionate about social justice issues and inclusivity. Her vision is a community that is a welcoming and just place for all to live. She proudly supports causes such as Climate Justice events,

Pride Week, and Black Lives Matter.

“I’ll listen to people who might not see themselves represented on council, and advocate to reform municipal politics so running for office becomes more accessible” said Frenette.

Frenette supports the implementation of Truro’s award-winning Community Sustainability Plan. She will advocate for expanding bike lanes, investing in public transport, developing sustainable infrastructure, and producing renewable energy locally.

“I am running for councillor of Ward 2 because I love this community and believe in its future,” she said. “I know that change begins at the municipal level and I am committed to working for policies that will invest in the needs of both current and future residents of Truro.”