TRURO – Juliana Barnard is bringing her experience as a dynamic, positive leader to the forefront of her campaign for councillor in the Town of Truro’s Ward 3 in the upcoming election.

“My strengths are in bringing people together, creating partnerships, and seeing possibilities,” Barnard stated in a press release emailed to Hub Now. “In my work and volunteer life, I have been able to help galvanize action where previously there was little or none, and I have developed an ability to identify and obtain funding that enables us to reach our vision. I love working with people and meeting complex challenges – and there is no shortage of those these days.”

Barnard works for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial as coordinator for School and Community Development. For a number of years, she was a partner in a local business, and she served as vice-president of the Downtown Truro Partnership. She has been an active volunteer in the community for many years; she sat on the School Advisory Council of the École acadienne de Truro, and is a founding member of the Living Earth Council, a local organization promoting a sustainable, healthy environment.

After many years of involvement in organizing community activities and volunteering with community organisations, running for councillor was the next step forward for Barnard.

“I have always felt it is important to be part of the solution,” she said. “Municipal government plays such a big role in our lives and in what happens for our future, both here at home and in the world around us. I encourage everyone to participate in campaigns and in voting – it is more important than you think.”

Barnard’s focus is on creating a welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community. She is hearing from residents of Ward 3 about a number of key issues such as deer management, property upkeep and housing, recovery from COVID-19, and neighborhood vitality.

“I see the role of councillor as being active on many levels – seeking solutions to immediate concerns, developing and enacting a long-term vision with stakeholders and community partners, ensuring ongoing communication between residents of the ward and their municipal government, and supporting residents in making connections with one another so we can continue building a vibrant and healthy community, now and in the future.”

Barnard and her campaign team can be contacted at Juliana@barnardward3.ca, or at @barnardward3 on Facebook or Instagram.