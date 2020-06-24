TRURO – Residents within the Atlantic Provinces can soon start travelling between the group.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia since June 9, and there are currently no active cases in the province.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers have announced travel restrictions will ease in Atlantic Canada due to the constant low numbers in each province. Inter-provincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for Atlantic Canadian residents, will be permitted beginning July 3.

“Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians have worked hard to flatten the curve and we’re now in a place where we can ease restrictions within our region,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “This will allow families to travel and vacation this summer, boosting our tourism and business sectors. We’re looking forward to welcoming our neighbours back.”

The premier is encouraging those in Atlantic Canada to follow public health measures in Nova Scotia and the neighbouring provinces in which they visit.

“COVID-19 remains a risk and we must do all we can to prevent this virus from getting a stronger foothold in our region,” he said.

For those travelling within Atlantic Canada, all public health directives present in each province must be adhered to, including not traveling if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 and practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travelers.

Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region.

“The position we find ourselves in today, with no new cases of COVID-19 for 15 days, is because Nova Scotians worked together and made sacrifices to slow the spread,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia. “While our epidemiology continues to trend in the right direction, we can’t let up now. Continue to keep your distance, wash your hands, follow gathering limits and contact 811 if you have symptoms.”

There were 333 tests completed in the province on June 23.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,817 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths, with 998 cases being resolved. Two people are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU, however both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.