DEBERT – A truck convoy will be making its way through Cumberland and Colchester counties this weekend to honour the victims of April’s mass shooting, as well as a restaurant owner known as the truckers’ angel.

Doug Cochrane says Saturday’s convoy will pay tribute to the shooting victims in a number of locations, as well as make a presentation to Crystal Blair, the owner of the Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant. Blair offered free meals and showers to truckers throughout the early and mid-stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, a public donation drive-thru will be set up in Debert, with all the donations going to the victims’ families.

A small group of trucks will leave Amherst at 2 p.m., heading along the back roads and stopping briefly at a new memorial bench erected outside the Wentworth Recreation Centre to honour the mass shooting victims. Four of those victims were residents of Wentworth.

From there, the small convoy will travel along Route 4 to the foot of Folly Mountain, where they’ll then turn left and head through Debert to the former military base.

Trucks from the Truro area, as well as those wishing to participate, will be awaiting their arrival. The larger convoy will leave Debert around 3 p.m. and travel to Glenholme for a meet and greet with Blair, where the group will present her with a plaque of appreciation, as well as to recognize individuals and businesses who supported Blair.

Donations will be gathered while at the stop in Glenholme in support of the families of the mass shooting victims.

The convoy will leave Glenholme around 6 p.m. and head to the fire hall in Bass River, where the financial donations will be presented to a representative to be disbursed to the victims’ families.

Following the presentation of donations, the convoy – with lights flashing and air horns blowing – will make its way back to the marshalling yard in Debert.