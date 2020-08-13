TRURO – A scavenger hunt is being launched to support businesses in the Truro and Colchester region.

The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce has joined Canada United, a national movement to support local businesses. RBC created the national campaign in collaboration with the national network of chambers of commerce. It brings together more than 50 of Canada’s leading brands and business associations in a rally for Canadians to buy, dine, and shop local.

To complement the national movement, the local chamber of commerce is launching a #LocalUnited scavenger hunt to encourage people to support the business community.

“Small businesses are the backbones of our local economies and key to thriving communities,” said local chamber president Ron Smith in a press release. He says the chamber of commerce is pleased to support the national movement, “and help bolster businesses in and around our community by hosting a #LocalUnited scavenger hunt.”

The coronavirus pandemic, says Smith, has created “unprecedented challenges” for businesses in the region and throughout the province. The chamber has provided support on an ongoing basis to the business community; the chamber has provided consistent safety signage and complimentary masks; worked one-on-one with businesses to navigate government support; offered training; and provided support for e-commerce.

“We need to continue to support small and medium sized businesses who create jobs, drive innovation, and generate wealth for communities across Nova Scotia – they will play an integral role in helping the province bounce back,” said Smith.

More than 30 chamber member businesses in Truro and Colchester will be participating in the #LocalUnited scavenger hunt, which runs Aug. 23 to 30. There is still time for local businesses to join the #LocalUnited campaign, which will encourage people to visit participating locations, scan QR codes to find clues, and enter to win great prizes.

The chamber is encouraging everyone to join the Canada United movement, including the #LocalUnited campaign, by buying and dining local, and celebrating and supporting local businesses during the official Canada United Weekend, Aug. 28-30.

People are also encouraged to watch the Canada United videos online at GoCanadaUnited.ca, like posts from @GoCanadaUnited on social media and use #CanadaUnited to demonstrate their support. For each of these actions until Aug. 31, RBC will contribute $0.05, up to a maximum contribution amount of $2 million to the new Canada United Small Business Relief Fund, while working with government and corporate partners to source additional contributions to the fund during the course of the campaign. The fund will provide small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE), renovations to accommodate re-opening guidelines, and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities.

Small Canadian businesses across the country will be able to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding. Small business owners who are interested in the program can visit GoCanadaUnited.ca to learn more about grant application details, including eligibility criteria, and to apply, or visit https://occ.ca/canadaunited-ns.

For more information about the #LocalUnited scavenger hunt and how to support the Canada United movement, visit the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce website www.trurocolchesterchamber.com, or find the organization on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.