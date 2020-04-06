TRURO – Two years of hard work, just to see it brushed aside.

That’s what happened to local artist Melanie Morrissey, whose first solo art exhibit in five years was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

“That’s hard,” said Morrissey, taking a slight pause after letting a sigh escape. “But I knew it was coming. We were already in isolation before April 2, which would have been opening day.

“It didn’t hit me until that day. I really felt lost. I let myself feel it, and I let it sink in. I had to process that.”

“Scatterbrain” would have been on display at the Marigold Cultural Centre’s art gallery for the month of April, but it was cancelled less than two weeks before it was set to begin.

“I do kind of paint how I feel, and I have a couple different styles,” said Morrissey, about the show’s title.

While it may have been five years since the artist had a solo show, she’s participated in a number of group shows in the meantime.

“I wanted to wait until I had enough artwork I was really proud of,” she said, about not showing on her own for so long. “This took me a little over two years to put together.”

Knowing her exhibit was going to go to the wayside, Morrissey had already started thinking about giving back to the community.

“You know, there will be other shows, there will be other time. This just wasn’t my time,” she said.

Through her ‘Melanie Morrissey – Artist’ page on Facebook, she’s hosting an online silent auction in support of the Colchester Food Bank.

“I had been a client of the food bank years ago, so I know how hard it is for families to get in that line,” she admitted. “I imagine this is a hard time for the food bank to get enough of the supplies they need to help their clients.”

Morrissey chose her favourite piece from the solo exhibit – The Attic – to be auctioned off. The piece is a 4’x3’ mixed medium piece on gallery canvas. It took roughly 10 months to complete.

“I kept coming back to it, and going back and forth. I made changes here and there,” she said.

The online silent auction is open until 5 p.m. on April 20. Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit her artist page on Facebook, and send her a message through the page.

“I’m surprised at how well the auction is going, and I’m so please the people in the community are so engaged.

“From there, I might look into donating to other charities as well,” she said.