TRURO HEIGHTS – A local ocean technology company has expanded to the west coast.

Ocean Sonics, a world leader company in underwater listening with strong ties to the east coast, has and launched Ocean Sonics Pacific in Vancouver.

The company, which operates out of Truro Heights, is the creator of the icListen Smart Hydrophone, the first of which was installed on Ocean Networks Canada’s VENUS observatory in 2011. Since then, Ocean Sonics has worked with local users building real-time listening experts. The company’s hydrophone has been the listening device of choice by a number of organizations and companies on the west coast.

Users of the icListen have broad expertise, ranging from marine mammal and environmental research, to regulatory compliance and vessel noise mitigation. As the need for accessible underwater sound measurement has grown, so has the diverse community of icListen users.

“We want to be present to support existing and new users of icListen products,” said Mark Wood, Ocean Sonics CEO and president, in a news release about the expansion.

With the Ocean Sonics Pacific office located in Vancouver, hands-on support, training, and problem solving is now accessible to those performing underwater acoustic data collection in the region. Ken Brough has taken on the role of Pacific Product Specialist.

“Together with our users, we are advancing the interests of ocean science, stewardship and ethical ocean industry,” said Wood. “Our goal is to make sound data more accessible. We do that by building excellent tools and supporting those exploring and preserving our oceans through acoustics.”

For more information on the local company, visit www.OceanSonics.com, or find them on social media channels.