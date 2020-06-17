TRURO – The Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA will finally be sworn in to the House of Assembly.

Dave Ritcey was elected to the role in the March 10 byelection. Since the byelection, Ritcey had been approved by the province as the official MLA of the riding. The swearing in ceremony had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be sworn in June 24, with proceedings beginning at 9:30 a.m. Citizens can watch the live proceedings on Eastlink Cable channels 95 and 630, or channels 1 and 401 through Bell. The proceedings will also be live streamed online at https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/legislative-tv.

The ceremony is being held at Province House in Halifax, by invitation only, observing social distancing guidelines.

Annette Boucher, Acting Chief Clerk of the House of Assembly, will do the swearing in.