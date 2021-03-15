ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Two Truro brothers had their curling dreams come true with a trip to the Canadian men’s curling championship this month.

Evan and Alex McDonah were the lead and second respectively on Team Newfoundland and Labrador, which finished the Tim Hortons Brier round robin with a 2-6 record. Greg Smith skipped. Greg Blyde was the team’s third, with Adam Boland as alternate and coach Leslie Anne Walsh.

“The Brier is one of those events you dream about when you start playing the sport,” said Alex, 20, while quarantining at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L. where he’s studying for a bachelor of science in biology. “It becomes a long-term goal.”

Evan, 22, began playing with Team Smith in March 2020. With low COVID-19 case numbers in the province, Evan says the team didn’t hit any snags until mid-February.

At the end of December, Team Smith invited Alex to join them. He returned to Newfoundland from a trip home over the holidays and began competing with the team as soon as he could.

“I came right out of isolation and we played the tankard,” said Alex.

While the rest of the team had been throwing together for about a year, Alex said he didn’t have much time to integrate before the competition.

“It’s tough to throw a team together on short notice, but it all kind of clicked when the tankard started,” he said.

Both McDonah brothers started curling young, with Evan introducing his younger brother to the sport. They curled together in Under 11 Little Rocks and, in 2010, watched the Brier in Halifax. There, the Little Rocks team got to meet one of their idols in the sport, John Morris.

“It was neat to go and play against all those teams we grew up watching,” said Evan, about playing the greatest teams in Canada at the Brier. “And it was nice to win a couple. It was still a great experience.

Alex represented his province at a national level when in Grade 12, and he says donning a provincial jacket is always something special.

“Playing against all those teams (at the Brier) was super cool,” he said. “I was the youngest competitor there. On my first day, I had my picture taken with the oldest, or wisest, player (Glenn Howard) … and he’s been there the most times. It was humbling to go and compete at that level.”

The brothers both say their biggest realization from the Brier is there isn’t as much of a divide between the top teams and them.

“We were able to give some world champions some competitive games,” he said, adding some matches were decided by one call here or there. “We can still compete even though we’re younger and don’t have as much experience.”

“Everyone is beatable,” added Evan. “There are no games you go into with no chance.”

Their season may be over now, but their love of the game continues.

“I’m happy (with our Brier finish), because I felt like we played better than that,” said Evan. “We now have this experience and hopefully next time we can come out with a few extra wins.”

“We can build on that,” added Alex.