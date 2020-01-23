TRURO – For close to two decades, a group of people has been coming together to share a common passion – that of wood carving.

Since then, the Truro Carves have been meeting on a weekly basis at the Douglas Street Recreation Centre, from September to May, to spread their knowledge and love for all types of the art.

“There’s a sense of achievement,” said Howard Baker, a Bible Hill resident who has been a member for the past 15 years. “What you started with was a hunk of wood.”

Howard Baker has been a member of the Truro Carvers for the past 15 years. He fell in love with the art when he first picked it up, and finds a passion in creating realistic birds. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

Baker said it was Keith Cheyne, co-founder with Margie Shaw, who got him involved with carving and the group. Both founders still carve, he said, however both carve out of their home and don’t attend the group’s gatherings.

“We’re all about sharing our knowledge,” Baker said, while looking at cabinets in their room at the centre. “That’s our library. We share what we do with others, we don’t do school or courses, we just share.”

Over the years, membership numbers have fluctuated. Last year, the group had 23 members. This year, they started with 14.

“We’ll pick up a new member here and there. Bruce (Loomer) is a good ambassador for us – he’s at the farmers’ market on Saturdays,” said Baker.

Baker had just retired when Cheyne approached him about joining the carvers, which then utilized the former Boys and Girls Club building.

“We went out carving together, and I never did finish that first piece I started,” he said. “It was so complicated, it overwhelmed me.”

But that hasn’t stopped Baker from moving on to new pieces, and finishing them.

A do-it-yourselfer at home, Baker already had the tools for carving, he just used them on projects. When he finally picked them up for carving, he ended up loving the art.

“I do most of my carving at home,” said Baker, who loves re-creating shorebirds to the best likeness as possible. “It’s taken over my basement.”

Onslow’s Lynn Green is one of the wood burners who joined the group. She wanted to learn to carve, she said, but didn’t have much luck.

She joined the group through a friend after her husband died.

“For me, it’s a great social event,” she said. “I make gifts with my art. Some items I keep, but most I give away.”

A former member took Green under their wing and showed her the art of burning.

“I find it very relaxing, especially in the winter.”

For Nick Murphy, wood carving is something that interested him when he saw another member’s works.

“Where I’m in a wheelchair, I thought it would be cool to work with my hands,” he said. “I came about a year ago and now I’m making spoons.”

Bruce Loomer, left, shows a carving technique to Nick Murphy during a weekly gathering of the Truro Carvers. Members of the group are always willing and eager to share their knowledge of the art with newcomers. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

He said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to make originally, but wanted something a little bit different.

“I really enjoy coming here. It’s nice to get out, and the more I am here, I think maybe something these more advanced guys do, I can make.”

When he finishes a spoon, Murphy will coat it with mineral oil.

“The more coats I do, the nicer it looks,” said the Salmon River resident.

“This is a great group to talk to. I’ve learned a lot from them. Everyone sort of does their own thing, everyone stays busy, but they’re always willing to share.”

While he’s been carving for 22 years, Gerry Hale didn’t join the Truro Carvers until the group started up in September. Hale had been carving with a friend, but he recently passed away, and Hale wanted a new place to carve.

“Every gift I’ve given since 1997 has been some sort of carving,” Hale said.

Like many of the others, Hale can carve at home, but he likes the social aspect of the group.

“Everyone here is doing their own thing, and there are many interesting things going on,” he said. “Here, you carve with people, and you learn from people. It’s always interesting to see what everyone else is making.”

Anne Muggah, of Truro, works on some finer touches during a meeting of the Truro Carvers at the Douglas Street Recreation Centre. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

The Truro Carvers meets in Room 2 at the Douglas Street Recreation Centre every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m., from September to May. For more information on the group, drop by during the gathering, email trurocarvers@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.