TRURO – Margaret Congdon would’ve been happy to see 40 or 50 orders come in.

But instead, she was blown away when 140 orders were made from customers wanting products from vendors at the Truro Farmers’ Market during the first week of online orders.

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, farmers’ markets throughout the province have been shut down. For the past two weeks, the Truro market has been offering an ordering service, featuring products from about 15 of their usual 35-40 vendors this time of year.

“Even our order totals were higher than we expected,” said Congdon, the market manager. “I’m thrilled for the amount of support people are showing for our vendors.”

For the first two weeks of orders, Congdon and her small crew at the market were taking information down manually. Vendors started bringing in product on Friday, and orders were being prepared.

When it came time for customers to pick up their orders, they had a couple of options – pick up from inside the market, or have it brought out to be loaded into your vehicle.

“It was so cool,” said Congdon, about the first day of pick-ups. “Last weekend, it was nice and sunny, and people were lined up – social distancing with six feet between them – and they were all singing… ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and other songs.

“They’ve been a tremendous support, I just can’t get over it. This is a huge help to our producers right now.”

Congdon didn’t have a number available for an average order size, however she said there were a lot of people who submitted large orders.

“Sure, some may have only been for two loaves of bread, but it was incredible the number of people putting in huge loads of about $100 worth. It’s just amazing.”

With those picking up their orders from inside the market, there are a number of things they need to abide by. Because the market only allows five people in the building at one time, only two customers can be inside picking up an order. When the customer calls out their name, Congdon or one of her staff members will find the order and place it on a large countertop. They will back away from the order, and the customer can then put their order in their own bags, leaving the bin behind.

Congdon said the counter is sanitized between customers, as are the bins the products are gathered in. Door handles are also sanitized between customers.

Those wishing orders to be loaded into the vehicle can call the market when they arrive, and give their name and the designated number of the parking spot they are in. Someone from the market retrieves the order and loads it into the proper trunk.

Again, door handles, bins, and the market staff person’s hands are washed or sanitized between orders.

Because they continued with their manual ordering system for the second week, Congdon had to cut off the orders when they reached their 300th one.

“We just didn’t think we could do more, logistically,” she said.

But that should be a thing of the past when the market launches new software at the beginning of the week – hopefully no later than April 7, for orders to be picked up April 11.

“I can see us going to Wednesday and Saturday pick-ups then, after that first week,” said Congdon, noting they are also offering delivery of orders for a small fee.

With the new software, more vendors will be able to sell their products, including those selling crafts, chocolates, alcohol products, and plants.

“They’ve wanted to be selling now, but we haven’t been able to get them into our makeshift system.”

Through the new software, purchased thanks to a grant from the Department of Agriculture, Congdon said they will be able to support other local producers as well, even if they aren’t market vendors.

“It’s the least we can do to help local producers make sales when their storefronts are closed,” she said.

One of those vendors is Great British Grub, and Congdon is welcoming other local producers to contact the market for inclusion.

Through the ordering system, those who are participating in the Nourishing Communities food buck program will still be able to order.

“We will make sure that program goes ahead in our online format,” Congdon confirmed.

Once the new software is launched, all the ordering will be done through the market’s website, www.trurofarmersmarket.org.