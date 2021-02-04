TRURO – Karlee Burgess is soon making her debut at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Truro native and Manitoba’s Team Zacharias were given one of three wild card slots at this year’s tournament, set for Feb. 20 to 28 in Calgary. It will be the first time Burgess throws at the tournament, which sees the winning team represent Canada at the women’s world competition.

“There will be a lot of familiar faces, and this will be a new experience at the Scotties,” said Burgess, who has been in Truro since mid-November. She leaves Feb. 16 for the competition. “To play on that level, on that stage, we will hopefully show the other teams we do deserve to be there. We are one of the younger teams, but we want to show them we should be there.”

Over the last few months, the curling scene has been a bit different for Burgess and Team Zacharias—comprised of Mackenzie and Emily Zacharias, and Lauren Lenentine.

“It’s been a different year for sure. Our season started late, in mid-September, and there were a couple of spiels we were successful in, being a runner-up in one and winning another in Manitoba,” she said, adding that took the team to about mid- to late-October.

But then Manitoba went into a code red under the coronavirus pandemic. All clubs shut down and there was no ice to throw on.

Team Zacharias is off to the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts this month. The Manitoba team features, from left, Mackenzie Zacharias, Truro’s Karlee Burgess, Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine. Submitted photo

Burgess stuck around for a couple of weeks before making the decision to come home and complete her 14-day quarantine.

“I’ve been lucky enough there’s been ice here in Truro, so I’ve been able to throw,” said Burgess. “I was going to go back to Manitoba after Christmas, but they changed the rules so I’d have to do a 14-day quarantine there and there’s still no ice.”

While she’s been able to practice over the last several months at home, her teammates haven’t been as lucky.

“It’s been a crazy season, so to be able to have the season we did and go to the Scotties, it’s unbelievable.”

Upon arrival in Calgary, all curlers have a three or four day grace period before the tournament starts. All players have to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to curling.

“There will be no spectators, and we are only allowed to go to the hotel and the arena,” Burgess explained. “If we’re caught outside those two venues, we will be disqualified. Curling Canada is making this as safe as possible.”

On the first day of the tournament, Burgess and her teammates will go up against last year’s Scotties champs, skipped by Kerri Einarson.

“There are five Manitoba teams, and two of them are in our pool,” said Burgess. “To go up against Team Einarson in our first game is exciting.”

Also in the Team Zacharias pool are teams Beth Peterson (Manitoba, wild card 3), Rachel Homan (Ontario), Jill Brothers (Nova Scotia), Laura Walker (Alberta), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Krysta Burns (Northern Ontario) and Laura Eby (Yukon).

Many of the teams in their pool are ones Team Zacharias have already played against, or Burgess curled against before on a previous team.

“If we were to win the Scotties, it would be amazing, but there’s some pretty tough competition. Our goal is to finish Top 8 and to make a run for the podium.”

The Scotties will be broadcast live on TSN. For the full schedule, visit https://www.curling.ca/2021scotties/.