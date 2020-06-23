TRURO – Restrictions are starting to ease in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s allowing vendors to start selling their products to customers in person at the Truro Farmers’ Market.

Margaret Congdon, market manager, says vendors are selling under the canopy between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We can add as many vendors as want to be there,” she said. “We’re excited to have some of our vendors back outside. It feels more like the market.”

For months, the market has been offering online shopping for its customers, with the community embracing the opportunity to support local producers. Congdon says the online ordering will continue, with pick-up times remaining the same.

“We thought about it and we are best serving our customers with the online shopping, and to come in person as well. If they order online, they can still come do some shopping and pick up their order at the same time.”

She says in-person shopping can still only happen outside, due to spacing inside the building not being conducive to physical distancing, as well as the size of group gatherings.

“We will keep changing as the regulations go,” she said.

With more businesses beginning to re-open and the in-person shopping at the market, Congdon said their online orders are down slightly, however the customer support “is still fantastic.”

“The orders are in such a wide range, from very small to quite large,” she said. “There’s still lots to choose from, in-person and online.”

Online order pick-up times are scheduled with the customers last name, however Congdon says those in the latter pick-up slot are able to come earlier if they want to so they can purchase from vendors on site.

“They just have to let us know they’re there. We’re pretty flexible,” said Congdon.

For more information on the market, including how to order online, visit the Truro Farmers’ Market Cooperative page on Facebook, or visit www.trurofarmersmarket.org.