BIBLE – Two men will appear in provincial court in Truro this April to face charges in relation to an unlicensed online cannabis store.

Members of the Colchester District RCMP, Colchester District Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia searched a warehouse on Jennifer Drive in Bible Hill on Jan. 27. The unlicensed online cannabis store had been operating out of the warehouse.

Police seized a quantity of cannabis, including edibles, during the search, along with cash.

A 36-year-old man from Halifax and a 35-year-old man from Truro were arrested without incident and are facing the following charges:

Distribution of cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

Unlawfully selling cannabis

Unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it

The men were released from custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.