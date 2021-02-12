TRURO – One of the biggest annual fundraisers in support of the local homeless shelter is right around the corner.

The Coldest Night of Year is set for Feb. 20, with local proceeds going to the Truro Homeless Outreach Society. Leanne Martin, the governance and finance chairperson of the society, says the local event will be a virtual one this year.

“We’re doing the best we can considering the situation,” said Martin, in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2015, the outreach society has been hosting the event through the national Coldest Night of the Year organization. Typically, there would be a large in-person walk throughout the Town of Truro, followed by a meal and gathering. This year, the national organization gave its local counterparts an option: a virtual event, or one blended with in-person activities.

“Here, we opted for 100 per cent virtual,” said Martin. “Although we’ve been doing well here in Nova Scotia, none of us had a crystal ball so we went with virtual not knowing what February looked like.”

Current restrictions wouldn’t allow the gathering or meal afterwards, and Martin says they wouldn’t even be able to serve hot chocolate.

While it’s been a slow start to gaining interest in the event, Martin says the trend over the years has seen community support in the last couple weeks prior to the walk.

“We always had the bulk of the donations at that time. We’d been really successful over the first couple of years. This is our biggest fundraiser. We rely on community fundraisers and grants we apply for from the town and county.”

With an ambitious goal of $25,000 this year, Martin hopes they’ll be able to reach that number. She and her fellow society volunteers are excited about the teams already registered.

A dozen teams and 36 walkers are already registered online, but Martin acknowledged the Redcliff World Changers specifically.

The team has been an annual inclusion since the walk started in Truro, and this year will see them turn it into a school-wide event.

“They’ve got 18 classrooms and they’re doing a school walk next week,” she explained. “Each classroom is a team and each class has a donation jar. They’ve got the routes mapped out, and each classroom will walk a different route so they can socially distance. We’re very excited for their support.”

Over the last couple of years, Martin says there’s been some concern in the community that not all money raised stays locally. Seventy per cent goes to the society, with the other 30 per cent goes to administration costs of the national organization. The latter funds also go toward things such as promoting the event and materials for the local organizations, such as posters and toques for participants. It also helps fund training for those with boots on the ground for the event.

“If we were to run a campaign ourselves, it would definitely cost us 30 per cent,” said Martin.

Throughout the last year, the outreach society, which operates Hub House, felt the impact of the pandemic.

Typically, Hub House has 16 beds nightly for homeless clients, but physical distancing meant required cutting to 10.

“We’re still operating at 10 and some weeks we have to turn people away,” she said.

For a period of time, the homeless shelter moved to the Immanuel Baptist Church on Young Street to be able to accommodate restrictions. It also moved to a 24-hour basis of operation while operating out of the church.

She says COVID-19 had also been challenging internally with a new board of directors being elected in September. Two months later, a former volunteer was charged with theft of money from the society.

“It’s been a time of learning and rebuilding” for the new executive, said Martin. “Our new executive is eager to make things better.”

The new board of directors, says Martin, has been using the pandemic as an opportunity to do some community building. Partnerships have been formed between Hub House and its neighbours in the community, as well as strengthened with the local police force and churches.

“We’ve taken a lot of positive out of it.”

MORE INFO ABOUT COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR WALK: