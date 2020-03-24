TRURO – The Truro Homeless Outreach Society is teaming up with a local church to offer its clients a place to go 24 hours a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joan Keller, the chairwoman of the society, which operates Hub House, said the organization had to make a shift in their operations under the provincial regulations and, now, state of emergency.

“We’ve definitely had some changes since the coronavirus was announced,” said Keller, not long after a conference call with other homeless organizations in the province, as well as provincial organizations such as Department of Community Services and Public Health.

“One of the first things we saw was many volunteers back away.”

She said some of their volunteers or their family members are at high-risk of contracting the virus, so having them back away from volunteering their time was the best thing they could do, and the organization supported those volunteers.

“Within a couple days, we put a call out to the public through social media and the result has been amazing,” said Keller. “We are very grateful for those people who are stepping up.”

She said one of their biggest concerns at the society is having to cease operations amongst the pandemic, and whether or not they had to adhere to a new regulation prohibiting social gatherings of more than five people.

“Because we offer service to a vulnerable sector, shelters are exempt from that regulation,” Keller said. “Our clients live there like a family.”

With so many public places closed during the pandemic, Keller and others were concerned clients would be left out in the cold during the day. Instead, the First Baptist Church has opened its doors, and is offering clients a warm place to stay.

“Because they’re seen as an extension of the shelter, they are also exempt from the regulation of gatherings,” said Keller.

With cases of coronavirus growing throughout the world and nation, the province of Nova Scotia started implementing regulations to try and curb the spread of the virus, even before its first case was diagnosed.

The province began asking people who had travelled outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, and recommended social distancing of two metres apart, or six feet, for everyone.

That social distancing meant the homeless shelter went from a capacity of 16 clients down to 14. It remains at capacity, and isn’t able to accept any new guests.

“Luckily, we’re still able to abide by those regulations of social distancing for our clients who were sleeping face-to-face,” said Keller. The church is also maintaining social distancing during the day, and is only open to those clients.

In terms of the shelter’s guests, Keller said they’ve changed some of their protocols – disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer are readily available, hand washing is more frequent, and the shelter is adding markers to the outside of the building for social distancing when clients are waiting for the shelter to open.

“If anyone does come in sick, we will make sure they have a mask, are isolated as much as possible, and call 811 to see what course of action to take,” she said.

“The hardest part right now is just keeping the shelter open at night.”

The overnight shifts are all volunteer, and just before the state of emergency was declared, the shelter saw three cancellations to fill the two positions in one night. She said more volunteers are needed, especially at this time.

While usually open to all donations, the shelter has stopped receiving donations of clothing at this time, as well as baked goods. Canned goods, gift cards, and monetary donations are still welcome, and disinfecting wipes are one of the biggest needs at this time.

When it comes to those homeless still needing a place to stay during the pandemic, Keller said they will do as much as possible.

“We always offer food, blankets, and pillows. We will do what we can for them,” she said, adding the Department of Community Services is working to try and set up pop-up shelters, and hotels are sometimes able to offer assistance.