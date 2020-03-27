SALT SPRINGS – A 36-year-old man from Truro is facing a number of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and flight from police.

At approximately 11 p.m. March 26, Pictou District RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in Salt Springs. The caller told police they believed the vehicle was stolen from the Pictou area earlier that day.

RCMP officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver fled from police, but was located shortly afterwards in the Loch Broom area. The driver, a 36-year-old Truro man, was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle and flight from police.

A short time later, Pictou RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a home in Westville where several items were stolen. Investigators determined all the stolen property from the break and enter was located in the stolen vehicle recovered earlier. The same suspect was arrested for the additional offences of break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The suspect was also found to be the subject of an arrest warrant from the Truro area in relation to 16 outstanding charges and was in breach of court-imposed release conditions.

He is being held in custody and will appear in court on all matters.