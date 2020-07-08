TRURO – A 25-year-old man from Truro is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop where police found a loaded handgun.

Truro Police Service’s Criminal Investigation, along with its patrol and K-9 sections, conducted a targeted traffic stop of a vehicle yesterday afternoon on Willow Street, near Victoria.

During the man’s arrest, police found a loaded handgun on the male. Police also seized cocaine, crack cocaine, and almost $9,000 in cash.

The man is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as various weapons offences.