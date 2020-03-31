WESTPHAL – A 24-year-old Truro man has been charged with stunting after police clocked a vehicle travelling at 199 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

At 9:40 p.m. on March 29, a member of the Halifax District RCMP was monitoring Highway 107 traffic near Westphal when they observed a black Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed.

Activating RADAR, the member was able to measure the vehicle’s speed at 199 km/h. The area has a posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

The member was able to provide information via radio to other members in the area. A few minutes later, another member observed a black Jetta on West Porter’s Lake Road and conducted a vehicle stop. The vehicle and driver were confirmed to be the same observed by the first member.

The 24-year-old male driver from Truro was charged with stunting, driving while revoked, and failing to wear a seatbelt under the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was also charged for illegally transporting cannabis under the Cannabis Control Act.

The vehicle was seized and impounded. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

The RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.