TRURO – Seventy charges have been laid against a Truro man in relation to break and enters into residential sheds and garages.

Charges against Brian Laurie Maxwell, 36, include break and enter, possession of stolen property, trespassing at night, and damage to property.

Maxwell was arrested on Jan. 10. Truro Police Service say the break and enters occurred over the last several months in various places throughout the town.

Maxwell remains in custody and will next appear in provincial court on Jan. 19.