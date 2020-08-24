TRURO – A number of charges, including attempted murder, have been laid against a 37-year-old Truro man after he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

Truro Police Service responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident between a vehicle and pedestrian at around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, at the intersection of Robie Street and Marshland Drive.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the driver and the pedestrian were known to each other and that the driver intentionally struck the pedestrian.

The accused in this matter has been arrested and police are seeking a remand for an appearance in Truro Provincial Court for Monday morning.

Trevor Gerald Archibald is also charged with uttering a threat to cause death to the victim, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and operating a conveyance in a dangerous manner.

The victim received minor physical injuries in the incident.