TRURO – A man and woman from Truro are both facing multiple drug trafficking offences following a search of a residence on Nov. 10.

The Truro Police Service’s drug enforcement unit, patrol officers, Criminal Investigation Division, and K-9 unit executed a search warrant at a home on Kaulback Street.

Officers seized more than $5,300 in cash, as well as substantial amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and cannabis.

A 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are to appear in court next month on multiple charges.