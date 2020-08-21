TRURO – A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Truro, are facing drug-related charges following a search of a residence on Aug. 20.

The Truro Police Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Webster Lane. Cocaine, crack cocaine, pepper spray, and a baton were seized during the search, along with a quantity of cash and other offence-related property.

Both individuals were arrested as part of the investigation and are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. They have both been released and are to appear in provincial court in Truro at a later date.

The investigation continues and other charges are possible.