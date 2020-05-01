TRURO – The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has turned its search and rescue efforts of five missing helicopter crew members to a search and recovery mission.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on April 29. One member, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer, originally from Toronto, Ontario, has been confirmed deceased.

The missing five members who were aboard the aircraft are now officially considered missing and presumed deceased:

Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Pilot, originally from New Glasgow

Captain Kevin Hagen, Pilot, originally from Nanaimo, British Columbia

Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer, originally from Trois-Rivières, Québec

Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer, originally from Truro

Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator, originally from Guelph, Ontario



The CAF confirms additional remains have been discovered during the search, however have yet to be identified. NATO Allies will be continuing recovery efforts at the scene as HMCS Fredericton departs for port in Italy. The ship is expected to arrive the morning of May 2, local time in Italy.

The helicopter was deployed with HMCS Fredericton in the Mediterranean Sea as part of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 under Operation REASSURANCE. At the time of the accident, the Canadian ship was conducting collaborative training with Italian and Turkish ships. The Cyclone was conducting concurrent flight operations.

A RCAF Flight Safety team will depart Canada today to investigate the circumstances of the accident. They will begin their work immediately upon arrival.