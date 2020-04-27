TRURO – For most people, the name Mary Shelley will bring about a sense of familiarity.

But for Chad Norman, Shelley is the topic of his latest book, Squall: Poems in the Voice of Mary Shelley.

“Most people, if they know her, they’re familiar with her novel, Frankenstein,” said Norman. “There’s a certain kind of familiarity most people will have when they hear of Frankenstein.”

Norman’s book, which was launched virtually on April 26, features a collection of poems he wrote covering from 1822 to 1812.

Norman explains Shelley was married to the romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, who drowned in Italy in 1822. A squall came along and his body was found washed up on the shoreline 18 days later.

“At that time, there was a quarantine law that said if a body was in the sea for a certain duration, the body couldn’t be removed, it had to be cremated where it was found,” said Norman, who added it’s unknown if Shelley attended her husband’s cremation.

Through Norman’s book, the poet takes Shelley to the beach for the cremation. Each of his poems in the book are dated.

“I take her (to the beach), and all the pieces go from there back to 1812. The poems are memories. There on the beach she remembers their lives together.”

Norman said the poems are similar to a playwright, with descriptions of movements or scene.

“It’s believe that when they cremated Percy’s body, it appears his heart didn’t burn, and it popped out from the fire,” Norman explained. “One of his friends took the heart – there was a disagreement between him and Lord Byron, but everyone thought Mary should have the heart.”

Norman starts the book with Shelley on the beach, laying down in the water, holding a box she was given with Percy’s heart.

“That was very intentional,” said the poet.

Norman portrays Shelley’s life from the point her husband died back over the span of a decade – her travels, the loss of four children and the survival of one, and having to move back to London from Italy.

“The most fascinating thing for me about her was the way she was able to live in ways they would look upon single mothers to survive,” Norman said, adding he also looks at Shelley as an equal to Percy.

This book had been in the making for quite some time, and took Norman 16 years to write it.

“I had stopped writing in 2003, just before I moved to Nova Scotia. I picked it up two or three years later and completely revised and edited the manuscript.”

Norman said he shortened the length of the lines of the poems, so they’re now easier for people to read.

“They were big, meaty lines,” he said, admitting he was able to see where he could shorten them.

It was two years ago Norman sent it off to Guernica Editions and it was accepted.

Norman had planned a number of launches for the book, including some in Halifax, Toronto, Truro, Parrsboro, and Tatamagouche. However with the coronavirus pandemic, those had to be put aside.

Instead, Guernica Editions is hosting a virtual launch of ‘Squall: Poems in the Voice of Mary Shelley’, as well as other spring 2020 titles, on its Facebook page.

From now until May 3, the publishing company will feature author readings, excerpts, and more from the authors. Books can be ordered through the Facebook page and Guernica Editions’ website.