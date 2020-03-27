TRURO – With the province of Nova Scotia declaring a state of emergency, police forces are able to charge people and businesses not adhering to social distancing or trespassing.

In Truro, police chief David MacNeil said their efforts are focused on education.

“The ability to enforce is viewed as a last resort while people become informed about their responsibilities,” the chief wrote in an email. Currently, the Truro Police Service has not laid any charges in regards to the state of emergency.

He said there are a number of actions the police force can take when it comes to complaints received about groups or establishments breaching the orders of social distancing, self-isolation, or gathering size.

Receive and assess the complaint to determine if there is a violation of the legislation and/or regulations and if police presence and/or that of a public health representative is required.

If a violation of the legislation and/or regulations has been assessed, charges may be laid. However, emphasis is being placed on education to ensure compliance. Enforcement is considered a last resort for the time being.

“Any complaints that we have received have been acted upon and we have contacted either the business owner/manager or in the case of an individual we have contacted them directly and advised them of the requirements of self-isolation,” MacNeil said.

“We strongly encourage people to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary public contact. By working together and following the recommendations and regulations from public health officials, everyone can do their part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”