TRURO – A 36-year-old Truro man has been arrested in connection with a number of break and enters into residential sheds and garages throughout the town.

Brian Laurie Maxwell was arrested the morning of Jan. 10 by Truro Police patrol officers, assisted by the service’s K9 unit. He appeared in provincial court on Jan. 11, and has since been remanded until his next appearance set for Jan. 14.

Police say the break and enters occurred over the past few months in locations throughout the town, including the east end.

The service’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained a search warrant for the man’s address and recovered several stolen items.

In a press release issued by the Deputy Chief Rob Hearn, police will be contacting owners of recovered property in the coming days.

“We ask that people don’t call asking if their property has been recovered, we will contact you,” reads the release.