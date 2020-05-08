TRURO – The search for a missing three-year-old Truro boy is continuing May 8 in recovery mode.

Police, search and rescue teams, and firefighters have been actively searching the Salmon River in hopes of finding Dylan Ehler, who went missing in the afternoon of May 6. Truro Police Service announced at 6 p.m. on May 7 the search transitioned to a recovery mode.

Air support from the Department of Natural Resources has been on scene again since 8:30 a.m. today, as well as members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue.

The command post, which had been stationed at the Stanfields ball park by the river, has been moved to the Truro Police station while the team still actively looks for the toddler.