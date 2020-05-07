UPDATED 1:20 p.m. – The Truro Police Service confirmed, in a press release sent this afternoon, that two boots belonging to Dylan were located last evening in the water of Lepper Brook. Dylan’s family was notified of this development.

Truro Police Chief, Dave MacNeil, will provide an update to media at 3 p.m. today.

Ground search and rescue members are dressed for the wet snow now falling in Truro as the search for Dylan continues.

12:15 p.m. – Drone was launched in aid to search efforts. Ground search and rescue members are dressed for the wet snow now falling in Truro as the search for Dylan continues.

The search for a missing three-year-old Truro boy continues, with members searching the Salmon River near the Stanfields ball park.

11:45 a.m. – Dylan’s mother, Michelle posted on social media one hour ago, that his boots were found by the river, and that she’s “praying he’s okay”.

11:20 a.m. – The search for a missing three-year-old Truro boy continues, with Truro Police, RCMP, Halifax Search and Rescue, firefighters, police dog units on the scene.

Currently the search is focused at the Salmon River near the Stanfield’s ball park. Halifax Search and Rescue, and the RCMP underwater recovery team are on site to aid in the search.

Dylan Ehler, 3, was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro at around 1:15 p.m. May 6, 2020. Police are actively searching for the missing boy and anyone with information is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351. Town of Truro Facebook photo

8:22 a.m. – Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says their search continues this morning (May 7) for a missing three-year-old boy.

He confirmed the search is still being concentrated near the waterway of the Salmon River, but would not comment on whether anything had been found at this point.

He did, however, say there is no indication the boy, whose name is Dylan, was abducted, which is why no Amber Alert had been sent out.

“Amber Alerts are used for abductions, and we have no indication this is an abduction,” said the chief. “We were in contact with the province very early on, but there is very strict criteria for an Amber Alert, and this didn’t meet that criteria.”

Dylan was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets around 1:15 p.m. yesterday, May 6.

Anyone with any information is to contact the Truro Police Service immediately at 902-895-5351.

TRURO – The search continues for a missing three-year-old boy missing in Truro.

Dylan Ehler was reported missing on the afternoon of May 6, having last been seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets around 1:15 p.m.

He was wearing a jacket with a faux fur hood, camouflage pants, and rubber boots at the time of his disappearance. According to the Weather Network’s emergency alert, Dylan has brown hair and rosy cheeks. His right eye is blue, while his left is green.

The Town of Truro posted an update to social media around 10:20 p.m. about the search, noting the Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue, and air support from the Department of Natural Resources are now concentrating their search efforts near the waterway of the Salmon River.

The search team continues to be hopeful and will continue their search efforts throughout the night.

If you have any information, please contact the Truro Police Service immediately at 902-895-5351.