TRURO – Two women have been fined almost $700 each under the Emergency Management Act.

The Truro Police Service received a complaint in the evening of March 31 about people using a soccer field to run their dogs.

A dispatched officer arrived at the field and located two women using the soccer field, contrary to signs posted advising the public of the closure.

The two women – aged 42 and 26 – were each issued a Summary Offence Ticket for violation of the Emergency Management Act. The fine for the violation is $697.50.

These weren’t the first Summary Offence Tickets issued by the Truro Police Service since the province declared a state of emergency in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. They issued a ticket to a 65-year-old man on March 28 after complaints the man was “blatantly” disregarding self-isolating for 14 days after entering the province. His ticket, under the Health Protection Act, carries a fine of $1,000.

The Truro Police Service strongly advises members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures in the order of the Chief Medical Officer issued on March 24, which can be found online at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

“These measures are in place to help address the COVID-19 crisis we are facing,” reads the police release about the incident. “Everyone needs to do their part and practice social distancing, no social gatherings over five people, self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Nova Scotia, stay out of closed parks, beaches, and trails, and take precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing.

“We want to thank the majority of the public that are following direction and complying with these rules and regulations.”