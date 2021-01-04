TRURO – A 40-year-old man is in police custody following an armed robbery at the Scotiabank on Inglis Place on Jan. 4.

Truro Police Service responded to the call around 9:50 a.m.

Through an investigation, police identified and located a suspect at a downtown apartment building. The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the apartment building for armed robbery.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation into the robbery.

There is no word on when the suspect is to appear in provincial court.

TRURO – A robbery at the Scotiabank on Inglis Place on Jan. 4 is still an active investigation.

Truro Police Service Chief David MacNeil says the department responded to the call at 9:48 a.m.

“Patrol officers and our K9 unit arrived within moments of the call,” said MacNeil in an email, adding officers “quickly began searching for the suspect.”

MacNeil says the investigation is ongoing “and we hope to have more information to release on this matter shortly.”

A post on the door to Scotiabank confirms they were involved a robbery/emergency situation.

The branch, says the post, will “be closed until the completion of the police investigation.”

Note: an earlier version had the incident date as Dec. 4. Thanks to a reader pointing out holiday mode was still turned on, the date has been corrected.