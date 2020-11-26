TRURO – A 27-year-old man will appear in court at a later date for impaired driving.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 25, Truro Police Service officers responded to a motor vehicle collision. An SUV struck a power pole at the intersection of Victoria and Willow streets.

Police arrested the 27-year-old drive at the scene. He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, as well as operation of a conveyance while his blood alcohol level exceeded 80mg%.

The Truro Police Service is reminding the residents if they decide to drink over the holiday season, to ensure they have made arrangements to arrive home safely through either a designated sober driver or a taxi.