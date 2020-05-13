TRURO – A mannequin in similar height and weight of Dylan Ehler is being launched into Lepper Brook this afternoon as part of the missing person investigation.

Truro Police Service has been searching for the three-year-old boy since May 6. He was last spotted at 1:15 p.m. near Elizabeth and Queen streets in Truro.

Police and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue spent six days conducting an extensive land and water search for Dylan, with assistance from a number of other agencies. The boy’s boots were found in the brook hours after he went missing.

The active search was suspended May 12, however will include the mannequin in the water today in the hopes to further provide clues to Dylan’s possible whereabouts. The search moved into recovery mode on May 7.

The mannequin will be equipped with radio frequency equipment, and a helicopter will track its movements from the air. Reporting stations will be set up along the Salmon River to capture the mannequin’s signal.

A provincial dive team will be in the river near Stanfield’s Ltd., as part of the exploratory trial.

A press release issued by the Town of Truro says the day’s tides are similar to those of May 6 when Dylan went missing. The release says the “conditions are ideal for this new technique.”

Town employees will be at the water reservoir to remove stop logs, to help stimulate the brook conditions on May 6.

“It is hoped that this technique will produce new information and assist in locating any new potential searching areas,” reads the release.

The town is notifying the public about the operation and asking people not to call 911 to report anything suspicious in the Salmon River while the operation is taking place.