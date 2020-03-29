TRURO – The Truro Police Service issued its first ticket under the province’s state of emergency measures.



A press release issued by the police says a 65-year-old man was ticketed for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering Nova Scotia.

“Truro Police received several complaints about this male blatantly disregarding the self isolation rules,” reads the release.

As a result, he was charged for violating Sec 71 of the Health Protection Act.

The Truro Police Service strongly advises members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures in the order of the Chief Medical Officer issued on March 24 at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

“These measures are in place to help address the COVID-19 crisis we are facing. Everyone needs to do their part and practice social distancing, no social gatherings over five people, self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Nova Scotia and take precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing.

“We want to thank the majority of the public that are following direction and complying with these rules and regulations.”